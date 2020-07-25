Elizabeth Rasbridge

Elizabeth (Crosland) Rasbridge, of the Heritage of Green Hills, formerly of Shillington, passed away peacefully at 91 years of age on July 21, 2020 with her three children by her side. Born in Bethlehem, Betty was the daughter of the late Kenneth R. Crosland and Ruth E. (Reese) Crosland Francis. Her beloved sister Barbara Crosland Hunter preceded her in death. Betty was the devoted wife of Robert B. Rasbridge with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. Family meant everything to Betty. She was a loving mother to her daughter Lisa, wife of Robert Mochan of Sinking Spring; daughter Lynne, wife of Richard Bainbridge of Ocean Pines, MD, and son Lance, husband of Chhorvy Sin of Dallas, TX. She was affectionately called Nan by her eight grandchildren: Timothy Mochan, husband of Courtney, and Benjamin Mochan; Andrew Bainbridge, husband of Nicole, Matthew Bainbridge, husband of Leslie, Emily Katcheves, wife of Alexander, and Adam Bainbridge, fiancé of Mariah; Dylan Rasbridge and Kim Chheng. Betty was further blessed with eight great-grandchildren: James, Caroline, Colton, Harper, Addison, Jack, Steven, and Elias. Betty was a passionate educator. After graduating from Liberty High School in Bethlehem and Kutztown State Teachers College, she began her 24-year teaching career. While teaching in the Governor Mifflin School District, she touched the lives of countless kindergarteners and first graders. Betty was a devout Christian and faithful member of the Memorial Church of the Holy Cross for 66 years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women who honored her with the UMW Mission Recognition Award in 2003. A gifted pianist, Betty shared her musical talents with many. She was a member of the Berks Senior Orchestra for years, and she generously volunteered countless hours to entertain in local nursing homes. Her passion for music has been instilled in many of her children and grandchildren. In her retirement years, Betty and her husband traveled extensively both abroad and throughout North America. Their proudest accomplishment was having visited 49 states in their RV. Other enjoyed pastime activities included knitting and counted cross stitch. Betty became quite accomplished at both and her handiworks were often given as gifts. Mom has shared a legacy of love, kindness and generosity that will endure in all of us. Services will be webcast on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM. To view her service, go to www.kleefuneralhome.com
, find the Elizabeth Rasbridge obituary and click on the webcast tab. The Reverend Mandy Miller will officiate. Private interment in Charles Evans Cemetery, Reading. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Church of the Holy Cross, 329 North 5th St, Reading, PA 19601. A public Celebration of Life service will be held in her church at a later date.