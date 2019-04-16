Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth (Long) Ressler.

Elizabeth C. "Betsy" Ressler, 92, of Tilden Township, passed away peacefully at Genesis Schuylkill Center, Pottsville, on Saturday, April 13.

Born May 18, 1926, in Albany Township, Elizabeth was the daughter of Ambrose and Edna (Hartman) Long. She was the widow of Reverend Merrill Q. Ressler, who died in 2014. They were married for 67 years.

Elizabeth graduated from Slatington High School in 1943 and Kutztown State Teachers College in 1947. She was a teacher for Summitville School, New Holland, Lancaster County, and the Muhlenberg and Oley Valley School

Districts. She also worked as a home health aide and in

customer service for Adelphia Seafood at the Fairgrounds Farmer's Market.

She was involved in many church activities at Zion (Spies) United Church of Christ, Alsace Township, and Friedens Union Church, Shartlesville. She and Merrill

advocated for peace and social justice throughout the 1960s and '70s, and enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally. Throughout their years together on their farm in Tilden Township, they cared for many cats, their house plants and garden, and their granddaughters. Elizabeth loved reading, watching the news and doing crossword puzzles.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Jay Ressler and his wife, Martha, Hamburg; daughter, Dawn (Ressler) O'Brien and husband, Gerald, Hamburg; granddaughters, Molly O'Brien-Foelsch (Brian), Hershey, and Katy O'Brien-Connell (Christopher), Richmond, Va.; and her beloved cat, Bella.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 20, at 2 p.m., St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 West Arch St., Fleetwood. A visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. and a light reception will follow the funeral. Burial will be private in St. John's (Gernant's) Cemetery, Ontelaunee Township. Memorial contributions may be sent to Merrill and Elizabeth Ressler Memorial Fund at St. Paul's UCC, Fleetwood.

Arrangements are being made by Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg. For online condolences, visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



