Elizabeth J. “Liz” Wojciechowski Elizabeth S. “Liz” Wojciechowski,, 87, of Reading, passed away during the afternoon hours of Monday May 18, 2020 in Berks Heim Bern Twp. Liz was predeceased by her loving husband F. James Wojciechowski, Sr. in 2009. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Lipnicky)Guthier. She is survived by her loving sons; Joseph W. husband of Diane Wojciechowski, of Wyomissing Hills and F. James Wojciechowski, Jr., of Kenhorst. Also surviving are her grandchildren; Lauren A. (Wojciechowski) wife of Chris Swartz of Lititz PA, Matthew J. Wojciechowski, of Lake Worth FL and Kelly A. Wojciechowski, of Womelsdorf. Liz is also survived by her great-grandchildren Ella and Maddie Swartz. Also surviving are her siblings; Mary (Guthier) widow of Joseph Menet, Bernardine (Guthier) widow of John Schuler, Jacqueline (Guthier) widow of Edward A. Kopicki, Joseph husband of Cherie Guthier and Nicholas wife of Jacqueline Guthier, along with several nieces and nephews. Liz was predeceased by her brother William Guthier. She was a 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Liz was a faithful parishioner of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Slovak Roman Catholic Church, Reading. She was employed for many years in Reading City Hall until her retirement. Liz was a proud member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols, Reading and a former member of the Polish Falcons where she held office for many years. Liz will be remembered for her smile and laugh which would light up the room, she was an outstanding, Mother, Grandmom “Baba”, Great-Grandmom and Friend. For many years Liz volunteered at the Berks County Literacy Council helping people master the English language. She was a world class cook and baker, always willing to do both for her family and her parish family. She will be sadly missed. Services and Burial for Liz will be Private, but friends wishing to honor Liz’s memory, please consider making a contribution to the Slovak Catholic Sokol 411 Crestmont Street Reading PA 19611 in honor and memory of Mrs. Elizabeth S. “Liz” Wojciechowski. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, is in charge of arrangements.



