Elizabeth “Libby” (McElhenny) Secor, 96, formerly of West Reading, passed away in the care of Berks Heim. She was the loving widow of Charles E. Secor. Born in Scranton, she was a child of the late David and Jane (Phillips) McElhenny. Elizabeth worked until her retirement as a ward clerk at Reading Hospital. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church of Reading and was active in the alter guild. She was a feisty, determined woman who valued her privacy and independence. She loved to travel and was always on her way somewhere. She is survived by her children: Charles P., husband of Elizabeth Secor, of York, and David M., husband of Mary M. Secor, of Reinholds; three grandchildren; brother Paul and wife Katherine McElhenny, of Scranton; and sister Clare Bird of Waxahchi, TX. Elizabeth is predeceased by her brothers David, Earl, and William, and sisters Jane Behlke, Barbara Wozney, and Lois May. Funeral services for Elizabeth will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home from 11:30 AM until the start of services. Burial will follow at Laureldale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Elizabeth’s family asks that contributions be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 100 W Windsor St, Reading, PA 19601. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020