Elizabeth M. (Lehman) Shane, 95, formerly of Topton and Kutztown, died peacefully Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in ManorCare, Laureldale.

Elizabeth was the widow of William I. Shane, who died in 1972. Born in Mount Penn, she was a daughter of the late Pere P. and Esther L. (Knabb) Lehman. Elizabeth was a member of Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Kutztown. She worked as a nurse's aide in the dietary

department at The Lutheran Home at Topton, from 1972

to 1975.

SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sandra E. Shane, Honolulu,

Hawaii; son, Rodney K., husband of Sally D. (DeRagon) Shane, Lenhartsville. Other survivors include five

grandchildren: Nicole Eldridge, Julie Shane, Alexander Shane, Daniel Shane and Lauren Shane. There are seven great- grandchildren: Gabriella Eldridge, Makayla Eldridge, Elisha Eldridge, Gabriel Shane, Gideon Shane, Weston Shane and Bryson Shane.

In addition to her husband, William and parents,

Elizabeth was predeceased by a son, William A. Shane in 1993; a sister, Jean J. (Lehman) Schneider; and a brother, Pere C. Lehman.

SERVICES: Interment will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., in Frieden's Cemetery, 337 Main Street, Oley. A visitation with the family will be held from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., in Grace E. C. Church, 421 W. Main Street, Kutztown. A memorial service to celebrate Elizabeth's life officiated by her Pastor Adam P. Roberts, will be held at 3:30 p.m. The family would like to invite relatives and friends for a time of fellowship and refreshment following the services.

CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Elizabeth's memory to Grace E. C. Church, 421 W. Main St., Kutztown, or , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or

, 3893 Adler Place, #170,

Bethlehem, PA 18017

Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., is in charge of

arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.



