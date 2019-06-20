Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Stemler, 72, of Spring Township, died June 18, 2019, in Tower Health-Reading Hospital.

She was married April 30, 1966, to Joseph C. Stemler.

Born in West Reading, Pa., on June 9, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Henry G. and Florence (Hain)

Hartman.

Liz was a 1965 graduate of Reading High School.

She was employed as a pharmaceutical technician with Union Prescription, Reading, and Rite-Aid, West Lawn.

Liz was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church where she volunteered with the church's Angel Tree program, as well as West Lawn Wednesdays.

She was also an active member of the Spring Township Senior Citizens and the West Lawn Fire Companies, Ladies Auxiliary.

Liz is also survived by a son, David J., husband of Robin A. (Lyon) Stemler, of Sinking Spring.

Other survivors include two grandchildren, Connor H. Stemler, fiancé of Ruth Morton, of Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, and Ethan R. Stemler, of Sinking Spring.

Services will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. in West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside

Avenue, West Lawn, PA 19609. A viewing will be held

Saturday, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the church.

Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church, please memo "Mission Fund" and mail to the church at the above address.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



