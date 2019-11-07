|
|
Elizabeth Virginia Pershall, “Betsi,” to those who loved her, entered Heaven’s glory on November 5, 2019, to live forever in the presence of the Savior she deeply loved. While her departure from our presence has left us grieving, we are instilled with the certainty that there is a joyous reunion waiting for us one day. Betsi was born in Philadelphia on March 20, 1950, entering this world just four minutes ahead of her twin brother, David. Five more siblings joined the family in the next seven years. Betsi was always a leader and a proponent of excellence in whatever she did. She married her high school sweetheart and they filled their home with the spontaneous laughter of five beautiful children. Betsi’s involvement, not only in the lives of her children, but also in their school, her church, missions, extended family, and the lives of her friends and co-workers was a testimony and a reality of her relationship with God. It was her desire to live her life in a manner that would bring pleasure to the heart of Jesus Christ and point others to Him. The day still awaits us when we will stand with her and hear Jesus say to her, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Betsi is survived by her husband, Richard Pershall; her daughters: Elizabeth Lyttle and her husband, Frederick Lyttle, Naomi Carmen and her husband, Joseph Carmen, and Abigail Kerner and her husband, Barry Kerner; her two sons, Jonathan Pershall and his wife, Diler Pershall, and Gabriel Pershall and his wife, Sarah Pershall. 20 beloved grandchildren were also greatly impacted and loved well by Betsi. Also surviving are her brothers: David Price, Samuel Price, Stephen Price and Daniel Price; as well as her sister, Gail Fitzgerald. A memorial service celebrating Betsi’s life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Rd., Narvon, PA 17555, followed by a meal at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Twin Valley Bible Academy Scholarship Fund.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019