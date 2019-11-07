Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Twin Valley Bible Chapel
105 Shirktown Rd.
Narvon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Pershall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth V. Pershall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth V. Pershall Obituary
Elizabeth Virginia Pershall, “Betsi,” to those who loved her, entered Heaven’s glory on November 5, 2019, to live forever in the presence of the Savior she deeply loved. While her departure from our presence has left us grieving, we are instilled with the certainty that there is a joyous reunion waiting for us one day. Betsi was born in Philadelphia on March 20, 1950, entering this world just four minutes ahead of her twin brother, David. Five more siblings joined the family in the next seven years. Betsi was always a leader and a proponent of excellence in whatever she did. She married her high school sweetheart and they filled their home with the spontaneous laughter of five beautiful children. Betsi’s involvement, not only in the lives of her children, but also in their school, her church, missions, extended family, and the lives of her friends and co-workers was a testimony and a reality of her relationship with God. It was her desire to live her life in a manner that would bring pleasure to the heart of Jesus Christ and point others to Him. The day still awaits us when we will stand with her and hear Jesus say to her, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Betsi is survived by her husband, Richard Pershall; her daughters: Elizabeth Lyttle and her husband, Frederick Lyttle, Naomi Carmen and her husband, Joseph Carmen, and Abigail Kerner and her husband, Barry Kerner; her two sons, Jonathan Pershall and his wife, Diler Pershall, and Gabriel Pershall and his wife, Sarah Pershall. 20 beloved grandchildren were also greatly impacted and loved well by Betsi. Also surviving are her brothers: David Price, Samuel Price, Stephen Price and Daniel Price; as well as her sister, Gail Fitzgerald. A memorial service celebrating Betsi’s life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Rd., Narvon, PA 17555, followed by a meal at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Twin Valley Bible Academy Scholarship Fund.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -