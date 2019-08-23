Home

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd.
Reading, PA
Elizabeth (Karniagoras) Zeswitz


1927 - 2019
Elizabeth (Karniagoras) Zeswitz Obituary

Elizabeth B. Zeswitz , 92, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019, in her Wyomissing residence with her family by her side.

She was born in Reading on July 31, 1927, a daughter of the late Pantellis and Despina (Hadjipavlis) Karniagoras.

Elizabeth was co-owner and operator of Zeswitz Music for over 30 years, retiring there. She was a member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church where she was a lifelong member of Ladies Philoptochos Society.

Elizabeth was a 1945 Reading High School graduate.

Surviving are her two daughters, Victoria M. Paskaly and her partner Julie Emig, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and Lisa A. Paskaly of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; her twin

sisters, Mary Pettis, widow of Chris Pettis of West Lawn, and Lula Goodhart of Wyomissing; and two grandsons, Adam Emig and Alex Emig.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her first husband,

Constantine Gus Paskaly; her second husband, William H. Zeswitz Jr.; and her sister, Virginia Dilworth.

Closed casket services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611.

Entombment to follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park.

Donations may be made to , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110, or 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton, is honored to serve the family. Please pay respects at www.aumansinc.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
