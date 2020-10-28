Elizabeth Zondlo

Elizabeth (Betty) Zondlo Elizabeth (Betty) Zondlo of Lincoln Park, Reading, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 25th, 2020. She had just celebrated her 93rd birthday on October 14th. She was the loving wife of Henry E. Zondlo who predeceased her in 1999. Born in Duryea, PA, on October 14,1927, she was the daughter of the late Mary (Tropeak) and George Gydish. Betty was devoted to her family and is survived by daughters Sheila Zondlo and Lisa Leayman of Reading, PA, and Linda Chisholm (Keith Schneck) of Ambler, PA, and grandchildren Daniel Leayman (Alexa Strohm-Seeds), Amanda (Scott) Sensenig, Ryan Leayman (Kelsey Martin), Carolyn Chisholm, Laura Chisholm, and her great-grandson, James Leayman. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Pish of Merced, CA, and Barbara Wasta of Pittston, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the U.S. She was predeceased by sisters Margaret Tricarico and Irene Zurek, and brothers George Jr., Edward, and James Gydish. Betty was a graduate of Duryea High School in Duryea, PA. She was a homemaker when her daughters were young, and an accomplished seamstress who worked for C. K. Whitner Co. Department Store in Reading, PA. She was an avid reader and enjoyed casino trips, bowling, and bingo with friends during her retirement. She will be missed by all who remember her for her love of visits with family, good food and travel, and most of all her sense of humor. She was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church in Shillington, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Humane Society of Berks County in her memory. Funeral services, arranged by Klee Funeral Home, will be private due to safety concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Condolences may be expressed at www.kleefuneralhome.com
.