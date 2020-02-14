|
Ella K. Hix, 90, of Hamburg, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in the Laurel Center, Tilden Twp. She was the wife of Richard E. Hix, Sr., who died November 18, 1988. Born in Tilden Twp., she was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Murda M. (Adam) Wessner. Ella was a 1947 graduate of Hamburg High School. She was a school bus driver for the Hamburg Area School District for 23 years, retiring in 2003. She also worked on the family farm. Ella was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp., where she was a member of the choir. She was a former member of St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp., where she was president of the Altar Guild. Ella was a Sunday School teacher at St. Michael’s Church, as well as Zion’s Lutheran Church, Perry Twp. for a total of 40 years. She was a former key person for the Friends of Lutheran Home at Topton; and a member of the Phoebe Health Care Auxiliary. Ella is survived by her children: Linda A. (Hix), wife of Thomas Hartman, Lenhartsville; Sharon H. (Hix), wife Donald Duvall, Kutztown; Alyse F. (Hix) Mitten, wife of Carl R. Hein, Hamburg; and Richard E. Hix Jr. and his wife, Julia, Shartlesville; nine grandchildren: Connie Nabozny, Matt Heffner (Jessica), Chris Hartman, Zachary Duvall (Chloe), Benjamin Mitten (Jackie), Victoria McCloskey (Anthony), Kasey Gray (Ryan), Alyssa Hix and Sara Hix (Jason); and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings: Ruth Reidenhour, Arthur Wessner, Mae Werley and Anna Beidler. Services will be held on Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., from Salem (Belleman’s) Church, 3540 Belleman’s Church Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A viewing will be held in the church Tuesday, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem (Belleman’s) Church Organ Fund, at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020