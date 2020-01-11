Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Austin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Austin Obituary
Ellen (Burlandi) Austin, 68, of Kutztown, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Norman D. Austin. They were married July 24, 1971. Born in Brooklyn New York, she was a daughter of the late A. Edward and Delores (Bongiovi) Burlandi. Ellen worked as a restaurant manager for Sunset Grille, Macungie, for 39 years, last working October 2019. Ellen was an incredible wife, mother, Grammy, and friend. She will forever be missed and remembered for her love of cruises in the Caribbean and family dinners. In addition to her husband of 48 years, Norman, Ellen is survived by her children: Patrick J., husband of Karen A. (Kistler) Austin, Kutztown; Michael J., husband of Karen H. (Henninger) Austin, Kutztown; Jaime A. (Austin), wife of Christopher J. Vanek, Kutztown; and Bethanne (Austin), wife of Richard A. Kushner, Fleetwood. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, her “Pennies from Heaven”; Nicholas, Olivyah, Gavin, Rece, Karlie, Grace, Evan, and Ty. There are also two brothers: Gerard Burlandi, Deer Park, NY; and Dennis Burlandi, Kutztown. In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Burlandi, and a sister, Mary (Burlandi) Nunziato. A memorial service to celebrate Ellen’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with The Reverend Mary Ann Hamm, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 to 4: 00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions be made in Ellen’s memory to The , Lehigh Valley Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at . Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences maybe shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ludwick Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -