Ellen V. (Kline) DeBiec, 96, formerly of Mohnton, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Laurel Center in Hamburg.

She was the widow of Stanley H. DeBiec who died on April 20, 1996. Born in Blandon, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nora (Weidner) Kline.

She is survived by one daughter, Susan E. Heister, of Mohrsville; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held with interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on June 9, 2019
