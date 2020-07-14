Ellen Kern

Ellen “ Honey” Kern Ellen “Honey” Kern, age 96, formerly of Mohnton, passed away Monday, July 13 at Genesis Healthcare, Berkshire Center. She was the daughter of the late Emerick and Eleanora (Kessler) Zerbe, and devoted wife of the late Howard W. Kern, who passed away in 2003. Ellen was retired from Bollman Hat Factory, after many years of service. She was a member of Alleghenyville Evangelical Lutheran Church in Knauers. She was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed watching game shows, and going to Friendly’s. She enjoyed baking and cooking at holidays, and spending time with her family. Ellen is survived by her daughters, Judy E. (Michael) Beaver, Susie J. (Randy) Sanger, and Mary Ann Kern, all of Mohnton, and granddaughter Kelly A. Sanger. She was predeceased by her son, Dennis H. Kern, and 14 siblings. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Genesis Healthcare, Berkshire Center for their kindness and compassionate care. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Alleghenyville Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1327 Alleghenyville Rd, Mohnton, PA 19540, or a charity of your choice
. Cremation Society of Berks County is in charge of arrangements.