Ellen L. Kloc Obituary
Ellen L. Kloc, 73, passed away in her Bern Twp. residence, Friday, February, 2020. Born in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Sally (Council) Skipper . She graduated from Penn St. Berks in her 60s. Ellen loved to learn and studied many various occupations. She worked in the medical field, dentistry and cosmetology and later owned her own business. She was a fun loving and free spirited woman. Ellen loved Harley Davidsons, antiquing, and most of all loved to dote on her grandchildren. She is survived by two sons, Anthony Capelli, Stony Creek, and Damond (Jennifer) Kloc, Mohnton. There is one sister, Anna Skipper, Philadelphia, and two grandchildren, Derek and Jillian Kloc. Ellen was predeceased by a half brother, Richard "Butch" Scheetz. Services will private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is assisting the Kloc family with arrangements. Contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
