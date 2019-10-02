|
Ellen M. Loose Ellen M. Loose, 84, of Dauberville, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in her residence. She was the wife of John G. “Jack” Loose, who died February 16, 1996. Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Nilo and Lela (Sawyer) Maki. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. Ellen first worked at Van-Mar Feeds, Shoemakersville; and then worked part-time for over thirty years for Boardwalk Snacks Candy Stand at the Fairgrounds Farmer’s Market. She was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. Ellen enjoyed reading and knitting. Ellen is survived by her children: Erica L. (Loose), wife of Dana Kriner, Dauberville; Jeffrey H. Loose, husband of Daniela, Folsom, Louisiana; ad Scott J. Loose, husband of Kelly, Raleigh, North Carolina; nine grandchildren: Sean, Sara, Kyle, Lauren, Emily, Zachary, Alyssa, Jeremy and Aleks; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister: Carol (Maki) Ziegler, Zephyrhills, Florida; one half-brother: John; and one half-sister: Jane. Ellen was predeceased by a brother: Neil Maki. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will be private in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
