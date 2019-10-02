Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
(610) 926-2737
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc.
223 Peach Street
Leesport, PA 19533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Loose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Loose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Loose Obituary
Ellen M. Loose Ellen M. Loose, 84, of Dauberville, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in her residence. She was the wife of John G. “Jack” Loose, who died February 16, 1996. Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Nilo and Lela (Sawyer) Maki. She was a graduate of Fitchburg High School. Ellen first worked at Van-Mar Feeds, Shoemakersville; and then worked part-time for over thirty years for Boardwalk Snacks Candy Stand at the Fairgrounds Farmer’s Market. She was a member of Salem (Belleman’s) Church, Centre Twp. Ellen enjoyed reading and knitting. Ellen is survived by her children: Erica L. (Loose), wife of Dana Kriner, Dauberville; Jeffrey H. Loose, husband of Daniela, Folsom, Louisiana; ad Scott J. Loose, husband of Kelly, Raleigh, North Carolina; nine grandchildren: Sean, Sara, Kyle, Lauren, Emily, Zachary, Alyssa, Jeremy and Aleks; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister: Carol (Maki) Ziegler, Zephyrhills, Florida; one half-brother: John; and one half-sister: Jane. Ellen was predeceased by a brother: Neil Maki. A viewing will be held on Friday from 6:00 to 7:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will be private in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now