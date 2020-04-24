|
Ellen M. (Angstadt) Nester Ellen M. (Angstadt) Nester, 92, of Exeter Township gained her angel wings Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the Reading Hospital. Born in Oley, PA on March 7, 1928, Ellen was the daughter of the late William E. and Sarah Elizabeth (Ohlinger) Angstadt. She was happily married to the late Gene W. Nester for 31 years. Ellen enjoyed traveling on senior bus trips, playing cards, and spending time with her friends and family. She is survived by her daughters Donna L. Nester of Reading, PA and Carol, wife of Mark Kinsey of Reading, PA. Also, surviving are her grandchildren Kelly, wife of Joshua Keppley of Arizona; Douglas Yohn of Arizona; and Angela, wife of Charles Diefenderfer IV of Shillington, along with her great grandchildren Derek Keppley and Kaya Diefenderfer. Her sister Frances, wife of Amandus Reichert of Oley; and brother, William R. Angstadt of Oley are also surviving. She was predeceased by her sisters Anna Angstadt and Helen “Marie” Westley. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11am at Friedens Cemetery, 337 Main St, Oley, PA 19547. The service will be live-streamed by Stitzel Funeral Home, from a link on her obituary page, at stitzelfamilyfuneralhomes.com. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later, safe time.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020