Ellen M. Shade, 92, of Reading, passed away on January 28, 2020 at The Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late James E. Shade. They celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Oley, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Hettie Hess. Ellen was employed as a packager for Baldwin Hardware before retiring after 16 years of service. She loved all animals and was especially fond of deer, cardinals, and her beloved beagle, Jewel. She was predeceased by her sister: Edna Miller. Survivors include her children: James A. Shade, husband of Lisa of Shoemakersville and Mark A. Shade of Reading. Also surviving are 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00AM. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6-8:00PM and Saturday from 10-11:00AM. The interment will follow the service at Frieden’s Church Cemetery in Oley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Bean Funeral Home of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020