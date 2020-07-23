1/
Ellen Mae Quinter
1944 - 2020
Ellen Mae (Fick) Quinter, 76 of Fleetwood, PA died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home. Born May 31, 1944 in Robeson Twp., Berks Co., PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter Fick, Sr. and the late Agnes (Hinnershitz) Fick. She was the widow of Ronald Paul Quinter, Sr. Ellen enjoyed Light House ornaments, Painting, Gardening, Country Music and her grandchildren. Surviving are sons, Irl E. Miller, Jr. of Sinking Spring, PA, Karl G. husband of Shirley Miller of Stowe, PA and James W. husband of Erika Miller of Honey Brook, PA, daughters, Tina M. Miller with whom she resided, Patricia M. Zimmerman of Boyertown, PA, Christine L. Miller of Lancaster, PA and Lisa A. wife of Shawn Edds of Honey Brook, PA, sister, Mary Fick of Reading, PA; 5 step sons and 1 step daughter;16 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and many step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, Walter Fick, Jr., sisters, Edna Czeiner (her twin sister) and Betty Torrez. Services will be held at the family’s convenience. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dengler Funeral Home
144 North Spruce Street
Birdsboro, PA 19508
610-582-2292
