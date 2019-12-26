Home

Ellis Edmonds Obituary
Ellis J. Edmonds Ellis J. Edmonds, 84, of Exeter, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Jacqueline LaRue “Lynne” (Kline) Edmonds of Exeter. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Harold and Ernestine (Wolfe) Edmonds. Ellis was a 1953 Graduate of Mt. Penn High School, received his Bachelors degree from Alvernia University in Criminal Justice and his Masters Degree from West Chester University in Business Administration. He was a member of Trinity U.C.C. Mount Penn and proudly served in the United States Air Force. Ellis retired from the Reading Police Department as a Lieutenant and served in Law Enforcement for over 50 years. He was a Shriner, a Mason and served his community well all of his life. Ellis is survived by his loving children Barbara Edmonds, Cynthia Anders, Deborah Edmonds, Donna Edmonds, Russell husband of Mellisa, Lynne Bundens and Robert husband of Mbinya. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was pre deceased by his sister Jean Rickenbach. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with services beginning at 10:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Pl Memphis TN 38105-9959 . Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
