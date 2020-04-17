Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Clapper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma M. Clapper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elma M. Clapper Obituary
Elma M. (Zeigler) Clapper Elma M. (Ziegler) Clapper, 94, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Phoebe Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph G. Clapper, who died June 7, 1997. Elma, a daughter of the late Enos Newton and Nellie Catherine (Lane) Ziegler, was born in Turbett Twp, Juniata County. She is survived by two sons, Joseph L. Clapper, husband of Patricia, GA, and Martin K. Clapper, Sinking Spring; a daughter, Robin E., wife of Bruce E. Read, FL; six grandchildren, Heather Zajac, Kelli Clapper, Troy Sweitzer, Justin Sweitzer, Jenna Sweitzer, and Rachel Hummel; and nine great grandchildren, Ryan, Sara, Norah, William, Joseph, Lindsay, Allison, Emily, and Landon. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Clapper. She was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville, where she was involved in the Women’s Fellowship and Quilters Club. Elma was a member of the Wernersville Senior Citizens and a former girl scout leader. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family at the North Carolina Nags Head beaches for many years. Her Bingo calling and Sea Shell Collection contests will long be remembered. Due to current events, services will be announced at a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -