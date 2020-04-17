|
Elma M. (Zeigler) Clapper Elma M. (Ziegler) Clapper, 94, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Phoebe Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph G. Clapper, who died June 7, 1997. Elma, a daughter of the late Enos Newton and Nellie Catherine (Lane) Ziegler, was born in Turbett Twp, Juniata County. She is survived by two sons, Joseph L. Clapper, husband of Patricia, GA, and Martin K. Clapper, Sinking Spring; a daughter, Robin E., wife of Bruce E. Read, FL; six grandchildren, Heather Zajac, Kelli Clapper, Troy Sweitzer, Justin Sweitzer, Jenna Sweitzer, and Rachel Hummel; and nine great grandchildren, Ryan, Sara, Norah, William, Joseph, Lindsay, Allison, Emily, and Landon. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Scott Clapper. She was a member of St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, Wernersville, where she was involved in the Women’s Fellowship and Quilters Club. Elma was a member of the Wernersville Senior Citizens and a former girl scout leader. She enjoyed spending time with her extended family at the North Carolina Nags Head beaches for many years. Her Bingo calling and Sea Shell Collection contests will long be remembered. Due to current events, services will be announced at a later date. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s (Hain’s) UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020