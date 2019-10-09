|
|
Elmer Roland Francis, Jr. Elmer Roland Francis, Jr. died peacefully on September 10, 2019 in Fort Myers Florida. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Nancy (Petry) Francis. Born on October 3, 1929, he was the son of the late Elmer R Francis, Sr and Marion Francis. He grew up in Shillington, PA and ran track in high school. He enlisted in the Navy at age 17 and served proudly for 22 years, in combat at sea during the Korean War, and in San Diego and the Philippines. After his deployment, he worked as a Navy Recruiter in Reading PA until 1967. He also worked for AAA Reading and then Carpenter Technology before his retirement. He enjoyed taking his young children to the car races at the old Fairgrounds racetrack. His children were all involved in sports and he never missed attending their events. He was a member of the Rajah Shrine. He is survived by his 3 children: Elmer (Buzz) Francis of Leesport, PA and his wife Janet (Welde) Francis; daughter Kim (Francis) Vice of Fort Myers, FL; and Gregg Francis, husband of Eileen (French) Francis of Raleigh, NC. There are 5 grandchildren: Casey Francis, Tyler Vice, Connor Francis, Brad Vice and Sally Francis. Sadly, he was predeceased by his beloved first grandchild, Amanda Vice. He is also survived by a brother, Tom Francis of Virginia. A celebration of life for Elmer will be held Saturday, October 19 at 2:00 at Kimmel’s Evangelical Free Church, 179 Pine Creek Dr, Orwigsburg, PA 17691. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 9 to Oct. 14, 2019