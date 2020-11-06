Elmer “ Slim” Charles Keller, 72, of Reading passed away in his residence on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was the significant other of Beverly Grieff. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Charles Elmer and Bernice Keller. Slim graduated from Oley Valley High School in 1966 and served in the United States Army during Vietnam. Slim owned and operated All Counties Improvement. Slim is survived by his children Christoper J. Keller (Sunday ((Davies))) of Hamburg and Shelley E. (Nichols) Landis (A. J. Landis) of Boyertown; his grandchildren Samantha Yingling, Michael Drupp, Rebecca Keller, Elizabeth Ann, and Charles Joseph; and his great grandchildren Rayaleigh Drupp, Zane Michael Drupp, and Christina Dove Criscuolo. Friends and family may gather for viewing Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 7:30 PM until 9:30 at the Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple PA 19560. Services for Slim will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood. Additional calling hour Monday from 9:00 AM until the start of services. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
