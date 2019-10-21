Home

Elmer Woodworth Obituary
Elmer J. Woodworth, 92, formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday, October 13, at Manor Care, Muhlenberg Twp. Elmer was born in Reading, on July 8, 1927, a son of the late Ruth M. (Beichtel) and Elmer J. Woodworth. He was employed as a skid loader pilot at Luden’s, Reading for 15 years. Elmer is survived by two sons, Brian Woodworth and Scott Grubb. Elmer is also survived by his friend, Ruth Moore, of Reading. Graveside service at Berks County Memorial Gardens Wednesday, October 23, at 2:00 p.m.. Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1501 N 11th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
