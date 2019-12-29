|
Elodie K. Reeser, 53, formerly of Bern Twp., passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Penn State Health St. Joseph. She was taken there from ManorCare, Laureldale, where she resided. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Grace L. (Baker) Reeser, Bern Twp.; and the late Ruelle R. Reeser. She was a graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. Elodie was a member of Bern United Church of Christ, Bern Twp. She was an active member of Ontelaunee Grange. When Elodie was physically able, she enjoyed helping out at church picnics and Grange breakfasts. She loved cats and all kinds of jewelry. Surviving in addition to her mother are two brothers: Ryan R. Reeser, and his wife Rose, Bern Twp.; and Timothy M. Reeser, and his wife Virginia, Ohio; one sister: Ruellene R. (Reeser), wife of Roger Seymour, Spring Green, Wisconsin; two nephews: Matthew Reeser and Tyler Seymour; four nieces: Helene Reeser, Taryn Seymour, Kelly Reeser and Hannah Reeser; two great-nephews: Riley Reeser and Peter August Maestri; and one great-niece: Audrey Maestri. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of ManorCare, Laureldale, for their compassionate care given to Elodie. Services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. from Bern United Church of Christ, 3196 Bernville Road, Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will follow in Bern Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church Thursday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bern United Church of Christ, at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019