Elsie May Juryea Elsie May Juryea, 84, of Laureldale, died September 29, 2019, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. She was the widow of Baron Andre Juryea, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage. Born, December 6, 1934, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Albert Augustus and Edith (Kohman) Ott. Elsie was employed as a salesclerk with K-Mart, Muhlenberg Township, for over 25 years, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed watching old game shows and animal shows and enjoyed going to casinos. She also loved playing cards, especially solitaire. Elsie is survived by her two children, Keith F., husband of Jeanette C. (Nissley) Juryea, of Union Township; and Robin R. Juryea of Laureldale. There are also three grandchildren: Bambi L. Juryea, Shawn A. Juryea and Ambre N. Juryea-Amole; and six great-grandchildren: Reilly, Elizabeth, Isabella, Osiris, Tosin and Brenna. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Mary, wife of Michael Morris, of Greensboro, N.C. Elsie was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Ott. Services will be held Friday at 11;00 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 332 Lauderdale Street Memphis, TN 38105-2794 For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 1, 2019