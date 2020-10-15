1/
Elsie M. Fox
Elsie M. Fox Elsie M. Fox, 94, of Hamburg, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Elwood G. Fox, who passed away April 2, 2004. Born in Upper Tulpehocken Twp., she was the daughter of the late Mahlon F. and Bertha (Stine) Bubbenmoyer. Elsie worked as a sewing machine operator at Wright’s Knitting Mill, Hamburg for 22 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp. She was also a member of the Beneficial Association of Union Fire Co. No. 1 of Hamburg. Elsie enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and sewing. She loved puzzles, reading, and square dancing. Elsie always enjoyed going to exercise classes. Elsie is survived by four daughters: Grace M. (Fox) Hoppes, widow of Richard, Shoemakersville; Audrey E. (Fox) Hilbert, wife of Alan, Goodview, VA; Lorraine L. (Fox) Coombe, wife of Donald, Hamburg; and Sandra L. (Fox) Masters, Hamburg; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers. Elsie was predeceased by an infant son: Larry E. Fox; a grandson: John R. Hoppes; and seven brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 in St. Michael’s Church, 529 St. Michaels Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the church. Memorial Contributions may be sent to: St. Michael’s Church at the above address, or Family Pillars Hospice, 3910 Adler Place Suite 130; Bethlehem, PA 18017. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral service
St. Michael’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
