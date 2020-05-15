?Elsie Mae (Hendricks) Gromling, age 78, of Reading, entered eternal life on Monday, May 11, 2020. Born October 26, 1941 in Port Clinton, PA, she was the cherished daughter of the late Charles H. Sr. and Mamie I. (Mengal) Hendricks. Elsie was a member of Grace & Hope Mission and of The Salvation Army, Reading. She was a homemaker, loving mother and enjoyed playing BINGO. Elsie's spirit will be carried on by; son Keith A. Gromling and his wife Patricia, of Reading; 2 daughters Robin M. Orlando and her husband Jeff, of Hanover; Gloria Gromling, of Pottsville; 4 sisters Arlene H. Clouser, of Temple; Ida Hendricks, of Hamburg; Mabel E. Hendricks, of Reading; Donna Kocker, of Reading and brother Edward A. Hendricks, of West Reading. She is also survived by; 3 granddaughters; Tammy Gromling, Melissa Snow, Holly Rose Barton Bowser; 2 grandsons Lester Craig Barton Jr., Andrew Bowser; 3 nieces; Lori Clouser-Zdradzinski, Stacey L. Kocker, Shannon L. Kocker; 2 nephews Mike Clouser, Bobby Hendricks. Furthermore, Elsie also leaves behind; 12 great grandchildren; Anna Santos, Sebastian Santos, Logan Haagard, Katelynn Nolan Mast, Christopher Nolan Mast, Liberty Marie Haggard, Joel, Paisley, Cole Bowser, Micaele Bowser, Bredan Bowser and April Bowser to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Elsie was greeted in heaven by; daughter Cherly Rowe; son Jeffrey A. Gromling; brother Charles H. Hendricks and nephew James A. Clouser. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made towards Elsie's funeral arrangements, Theo C. Auman, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Due to the recent worldwide Covid19 pandemic, Services will be private and at the convenience of Elsie’s family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Gromling family.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.