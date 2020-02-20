Home

John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church
Stony Creek, PA
Elsie R. Seidel

Elsie R. Seidel Obituary
Elsie R. Seidel, 92, of Lower Alsace, passed away Wednesday, February 12th. Elsie was born in Manchester, England on May 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Elizabeth R. (Robertson) Warriner and Walter E. Smith and was the widow of Frederick W. Seidel, who passed away in 2006. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 11:30 AM at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stony Creek. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Rd, Reading, PA 19606. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
