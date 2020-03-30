|
Elsie Mae Rothermel, 94, of Reading, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at 7:57 p.m., in Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Harry William Rothermel, who passed away in 1980. Born in Alsace Township, Mrs. Rothermel was the daughter of the late Harvey F. and Hilda (Leinbach) Miller. She was a member of Zion Spies Evangelical Reformed Church and was retired from Lucent Technologies. Mrs. Rothermel is survived by her children: Larry L. Rothermel, husband of Ursulla L. Rothermel, of Temple; Diana L. Zellner, wife of Dr. Eric Zellner, of North Carolina; LaRae S. Rothermel, wife of Daniel Miklesavage, of Birdsboro; and her grandchildren: Christopher Rothermel, Amy Lesher, Thomas Rothermel, Nicole King, Stephanie Richards, Ryan Werley and Christina Werley; and her 14 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley A. Knabb, of Ruscombmanor Township; and was preceded in death by siblings, Carl and Helen Miller. Funeral service and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606, in memory of Mrs. Elsie Mae Rothermel. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020