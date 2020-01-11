Home

Services
Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc. - Fleetwood
117 West Main Street
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-7621
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,
117 East Arch Street,
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,
117 East Arch Street
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church,
117 East Arch Street,
Fleetwood, PA
View Map
Elsie Seaman Obituary
Elsie L. Seaman, age 101, of Fleetwood, passed away on Wednesday January 8th in her residence. She was the wife of the late Russell A. Seaman who passed in 2010. Elsie was born in Fleetwood the daughter of the late Walter Kieffer and Kate (Welder) Kieffer. Elsie was a graduate of Fleetwood High School class of 1935. She was a life long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fleetwood, where she had been a choir member and a Sunday School teacher. She belonged to Chapter 336 East Penn Order of Eastern Star, Kutztown. Elsie for many years volunteered with Meals on Wheels. She is survived by her daughters Joan A. (Seaman) Manmiller wife of the late Larry J. Manmiller of Fleetwood and Barbara K. (Seaman) wife of Earl S, Collins of Mohnton. Other survivors include two grandchildren Victoria K. Waters and John R. Manmiller. Three great grandchildren Malorie A. (Waters) Ezolt, Morgan L. Waters and Tyler Manmiller. Two great great grandchildren Nolyn G. Ezolt and Piper K. Ezolt. A viewing will be held Friday 17th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch Street, Fleetwood. Order of Eastern Star service will be at 10:45 a.m. Followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Contributions can be made in Elsie’s memory to the memorial fund of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
