Elsie R. Seidel, 92, of Lower Alsace, passed away Wednesday, February 12. Elsie was born in Manchester, England on May 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Elizabeth R. (Robertson) Warriner and Walter E. Smith and was the widow of Frederick W. Seidel, who passed away in 2006. She was a long time member of Bethany Evangelical Luthern Church, Stony Creek. She worked as a salesperson at various businesses in England and the Reading area and enjoyed baking and selling at flea markets. Elsie is survived by her three daughters, Pamela E., wife of Richard C. Fowler, of Lower Alsace; Brenda J. Seidel, of Birdsboro; Pauline R., wife of Ronald F. Klopp, of Sinking Spring, son, Ronald G. Seidel, husband of Joanne, of Stony Creek. She is also survived by six grandchildren; Michael and Stephanie Seidel, Jennifer Avellaneda, Richard J. Fowler, Dylan Napoli, Sarah Klopp, five great grandchildren; Brett and Anthony Fronina, Cameron Bojko, Ridley Fowler, Marcelino Avellaneda and one great great grandchild, Greyson Fronina. She was predeceased by her sister, Pauline Hulme and brothers, Sydney and Leslie Smith. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stony Creek. Interment is private at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1375 Friedensburg Rd, Reading, PA 19606. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020