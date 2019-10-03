Home

Elsie (Hill) Showers Obituary
Elsie C. (Hill) Showers Elsie C. (Hill) Showers, 88, of Leesport, passed away, Monday, September 30, at her residence. Elsie was born in Reading, on April 7, 1931, a daughter of the late Ethel (Hill) Eckert and Claude Eckert. She was the widow of Norman T. Showers. Mr. Showers died on June 26, 2014. Elsie worked as a clerk at various McDonald’s, in the area. Elsie is survived by five daughters: Maria, wife of Darren Franks, Penny Guido, Susan, wife of Jeffrey Farrell, Cathy Williams, Debbie, wife of Robert McElroy; and a brother, John Hill. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Elsie was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Showers; a sister, Nancy MacRae; and brother, Raymond Hill. Services and interment are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Interment at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
