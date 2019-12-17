|
|
Elsie W. Witycyak-Smith Elsie W. Witycyak-Smith, 91, of Shillington, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Mifflin Center, where she resided for the last 2 years. She was the loving wife of Douglas C. Smith Sr. for over 22 years. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania on July 16, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Samuel D. & Helen C. (Hoffa) Weidner. Surviving Elsie is her step children; Douglas C. Smith Jr. of Paoli, David C. Smith of Herndon, VA & Doris Swisher of Gibraltar PA. She is also survived by her sisters; Arlene E. Klopp, and Pauline J. Firestone. Predeceasing Elsie is her first husband, Michael Witycyak, who passed away in 1980, she became a gold star mother when her son, Glen R. Witycyak, passed away in Vietnam in 1970, and her two sisters, Dorothy J. White & Bertha W. Wawrzonek. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave, Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019