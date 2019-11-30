|
Elsie E. Wyandt, 86, passed away November 28, 2019, in her Wyomissing residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Wyandt, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Drinker, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John H. and Myrtle M. (Bird) Smith. Elsie was employed by the Wilson School District as a cafeteria aide, retiring in 1983. She also was previously employed by Manor Care Nursing Home in their activities department, retiring in 2000. She was an active member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. Elsie enjoyed traveling and going to the casino with her husband in their retirement years. She also volunteered much of her time with the church’s Lighthouse Safe Haven after-school program and Manor Care Nursing Home, but her true love was being a loving, dedicated mother and wife. She is survived by her four children: Deborah, wife of Ronald Flicker Sr., Maxatawny, Pa.; William, husband of Michelle R. Wyandt, Muhlenberg Twp; Scott Wyandt, Womelsdorf; and Doreen, wife of Gregory Adams, Sinking Spring. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Elsie was preceded in death by her nine siblings. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave, Reading, PA 19609, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, and Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church. Contributions in Elsie’s honor may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019