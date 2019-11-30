Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Wyandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Wyandt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie Wyandt Obituary
Elsie E. Wyandt, 86, passed away November 28, 2019, in her Wyomissing residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur S. Wyandt, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage. Born in Drinker, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John H. and Myrtle M. (Bird) Smith. Elsie was employed by the Wilson School District as a cafeteria aide, retiring in 1983. She also was previously employed by Manor Care Nursing Home in their activities department, retiring in 2000. She was an active member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. Elsie enjoyed traveling and going to the casino with her husband in their retirement years. She also volunteered much of her time with the church’s Lighthouse Safe Haven after-school program and Manor Care Nursing Home, but her true love was being a loving, dedicated mother and wife. She is survived by her four children: Deborah, wife of Ronald Flicker Sr., Maxatawny, Pa.; William, husband of Michelle R. Wyandt, Muhlenberg Twp; Scott Wyandt, Womelsdorf; and Doreen, wife of Gregory Adams, Sinking Spring. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Elsie was preceded in death by her nine siblings. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave, Reading, PA 19609, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611, and Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church. Contributions in Elsie’s honor may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church at the above address. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -