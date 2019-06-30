Elton Ernesto Sanchez Jr., 47, passed away June 27th, 2019, in his residence.

He was a son of Adela (Alvarez) Sanchez and the late Elnon Ernesto Sanchez. He was employed by Kans

Trucking.

He is also survived by a daughter, Vanessa Sanchez; a brother, Raphael A. Sanchez; and a sister, Veronica

Sanchez; and two grandchildren.

Services will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading. Friends may pay

condolences on Monday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and

Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Burial in Gethsemane Cemetery.



