Elva G. (Heimbach) Lamm, 99, passed away January 17, 2020, at Berks Heim. She is survived by four children: Sue Ellen Katancik, Barrie Pease, Gregory Pease and Russell Pease; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John’s Hains Church, 591 N Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
