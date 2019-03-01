Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elverta (Fick) Lindenmuth.

Elverta A. Lindenmuth, 79, of Cumru Township, passed February 27th in her residence.

She was the widow of Barrie L. Lindenmuth Sr., who she married on September 20, 1955.

She was the daughter the of the late Forrest L. Fick Sr. and Esther (Staley) Fick, and step-father, Edward Fick Sr.

She was sustained by her faith in God, love of family and especially babysitting her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was blessed and had pleasant memories of her loving mother, son, sisters and brothers.

She loved all kinds of music including Christian, swing and even rock 'n' roll.

She also enjoyed watching her favorite shows on TV,

including the Christian Channel, Sixty Minutes and Sunday morning news programs.

She is survived by a son, Barrie L. Lindenmuth Jr.;

brother, Paul P. Fick; step-sister, Mary Asnya; step-sister-in-law, Janet Fick; two granddaughters, Jennifer Horst and Kimberly Heist; great-grandchildren: Josiah Horst,

Timothy Horst, Liliana Horst and Kayla Heist.

She was also predeceased by a sister, Elsie Ruth and stepbrothers, Edward Fick Jr. and Robert Fick.

A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Henninger Funeral Home Inc., 229 N. 5th St., Reading.

Interment will follow service in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tilden Township. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 10 a.m. to the time of service.

www.henningerfuneralhome.com



