Elvis G. Vroman Elvis G. Vroman, 64, of Mohnton, Robeson Twp., PA, passed away on September 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late James M. Vroman and Helen V. (Sheetz) Vroman of Exeter Twp., PA. Elvis was employed as a machinist for HSK Manufacturing in Birdsboro, PA. He loved all kinds of music and was a musician that played guitar, bass guitar, and piano. He was a member of various social clubs and fire companies. Surviving Elvis , along with his mother, are: 1 son: Elvis A. Vroman, fiancé of Jennifer Flint of Blandon, PA; 1 daughter: Tricia A. Wolf of Laureldale, PA; 2 brothers: James A. Vroman of Wyomissing, PA, Ronald K. Vroman of Reading, PA; 2 sisters: Cheryl L. Lutz of Robeson Twp., PA, and Gina L. Hampton of Douglassville, PA. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Brent, Alexus, Syerra, and Mason. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508 on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00am. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30am to 11:00am. Inurnment will be held in Highland Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, any remembrance donations be made to the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. at the above address to aid the family with funeral expenses. Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
