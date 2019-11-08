|
Elwood G. “Pete” Albert, 92, of Shillington, died September 25. Pete was married for 70 years to Jane Elizabeth “Betty” Albert, until her death earlier this year. They met at a YMCA dance. Pete graduated from Reading High School in 1945 and attended Albright College. A talented athlete, as a student he was a pole vaulter in the era when bamboo poles were still in use. Pete earned a number of Pennsylvania Sate and Mid-Atlantic handball championships in the 1960s and later mentored many younger players. He entered the machinery business during the conversion of military hardware after World War II, specializing in selling industrial power equipment. He eventually formed his own company, Dutch Electric Corporation, and extended buying and sales into China after the 1970s’ opening of trade there. Generous and sociable, he was respected by business associates as well as by friends and family. Pete was always curious and pursued many interests. He played the drums, danced to big band music, could spin a rope and was an early scuba enthusiast. In his later years, Pete informed all medical personnel that, in his youth, his balance was good enough to walk tightrope-style on cable guardrails. Pete and Betty enjoyed years of travel throughout the United States. One such fondly remembered trip involved making it across Death Valley in a rental car of suspect condition. Pete arranged many such enjoyable vacations for family that often provided material for his talented storytelling. His sense of humor was still evident in the nursing home when he remarked that celebrating his ninety-second birthday was “better than the alternative.” Pete’s good nature and ready wit will be missed. He is survived and missed by his son, Donald G. Albert, husband of Mary Albert, of Norwich, Vt.; and by his daughter, Amy L. Bloom, wife of Barton Bloom, of Shillington; also three grandchildren: Marion Albert of Honolulu, Hawaii; Michael Albert, of Jacksonville Beach, Fla.; and Alex Bloom, husband of Lauren Bloom, of Burlingame, Calif. Pete is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jeanette Keffer, of Shillington; and by a brother-in-law, Frederick Blimline, husband of Gloria, of Kenhorst; and by many beloved nieces and nephews. Pete’s parents were the late George and Irene Albert. Pete was preceded in death by two sons, Glenn B. Albert, in 2002; and an infant son, Peter Albert; also, a sister, Margaret M. Burkey; and a brother, Calvin Albert, who died in infancy. Thanks to those who cared for Pete and Betty, especially the staff at the Mifflin Center. A Celebration of Life for Pete and Betty will take place on Saturday, November 16, at 10:00 a.m., in Laureldale Cemetery, 4631 Pottsville Pike, Tuckerton. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, is assisting the Albert family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019