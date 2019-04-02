Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood Freymoyer Jr..

On the 31st of March, Elwood S. Freymoyer Jr., 68, departed this earth for the supreme hunting trip.

Born on January 26, 1951, he was also known as Butch to his friends, Butchie when he spoke in the third person and Woody to his former work mates at TrimMaster.

He was artistic and creative, always looking for the next project. There was nothing he couldn't build, fix or make work. His detailed dioramas, self made re-creations of the old Reading Fairgrounds race cars - a real source of pride as he was a young stud on the pit crew for Kenny Brightbill - paintings and intarsia all showed his consummate eye for detail. Nothing was overlooked. He always said, "I see things" and he did until the end.

In addition to his immense creativity, he also loved to dance, all types of music, hunting and racing on his

computer. He also gave the best hugs.

He was the sometimes exasperating but always loving husband of Cindi, having spent thirty-one years together. They celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on March 12th. He leaves behind his beloved daughter (she'd also agree with the exasperating part) Marissa, wife of Bradley Freimann; stepsons, who viewed him as their father,

Christian Chase, husband of Teresa, Keven Chase; grand's and great-grand's: Cailynn, Chazmyn, Keven, Charlotte, Jordan, Lyla, Benny, Dakota and Caleb; sister, Darlene, wife of Kip Eberle, Bedford, Texas; brother, Rick, husband of Lani, of Shoemakersville; a few close friends and many

acquaintances.

He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth; father, Elwood Sr.; and brother, Charlie.

I have lost my calming influence, my heart and my best friend.

Services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, PA 19560, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to a .




