Rev. Elwood C. Mehle, 86, was promoted to glory Mar. 1, 2019. Born Sept. 25, 1932, in Reading, Pa., to Joseph and Mary Mehle, he resided in Lake Wales, Fla., with his wife, L. Eunice Mehle, at his passing.
A 1950 Reading HS graduate, he attended Temple College, Chattanooga, Tenn., The Reformed
Episcopal Seminary, Phila., Pa., and E.C. School of
Theology, Myerstown, Pa., receiving his B.A. from St.
Joseph's College in Phila., Pa. He pastored six churches in Pa. He was also a self-taught chalk artist and architect.
In retirement, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Haines City, Fla., with his wife of 64 years.
He is survived by brother, Barry Mehle, of Winter Haven, Fla.; son Brian K. Mehle and wife, Lisa, Reading, Pa.;
daughter, Brenda K. Beane, of Gibsonville, N.C.;
grandchildren: Nathanael and wife, Melanie, Seth and wife, Amber, Zachary, Adam and wife, Katie, Mitchell and
Madison; and great-grandchild, Avery Kate.
A memorial service will be held Mar. 23, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Haines City, Fla., at 11 a.m.