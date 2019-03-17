Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwood Mehle. View Sign



Rev. Elwood C. Mehle, 86, was promoted to glory Mar. 1, 2019. Born Sept. 25, 1932, in Reading, Pa., to Joseph and Mary Mehle, he resided in Lake Wales, Fla., with his wife, L. Eunice Mehle, at his passing. Rev. Elwood C. Mehle, 86, was promoted to glory Mar. 1, 2019. Born Sept. 25, 1932, in Reading, Pa., to Joseph and Mary Mehle, he resided in Lake Wales, Fla., with his wife, L. Eunice Mehle, at his passing. A 1950 Reading HS graduate, he attended Temple College, Chattanooga, Tenn., The Reformed Episcopal Seminary, Phila., Pa., and E.C. School of Theology, Myerstown, Pa., receiving his B.A. from St. Joseph's College in Phila., Pa. He pastored six churches in Pa. He was also a self-taught chalk artist and architect. In retirement, he was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Haines City, Fla., with his wife of 64 years. He is survived by brother, Barry Mehle, of Winter Haven, Fla.; son Brian K. Mehle and wife, Lisa, Reading, Pa.; daughter, Brenda K. Beane, of Gibsonville, N.C.; grandchildren: Nathanael and wife, Melanie, Seth and wife, Amber, Zachary, Adam and wife, Katie, Mitchell and Madison; and great-grandchild, Avery Kate. A memorial service will be held Mar. 23, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of Haines City, Fla., at 11 a.m.



Published in Reading Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Reading Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close