Elwood E. Rothenberger, 96, of Fleetwood, passed away Friday November 1, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Lillian V. (Schoedler) Rothenberger, who passed on May 26, 1993. Born in Ruscombmanor Township, son of the late Elmer L. Rothenberger and Sadie (Reider) Rothenberger Woody was a 1941 graduate of Oley High School. He was a U S Army veteran of WWII serving in Europe from 1943 to 1946. Elwood was an active member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Fleetwood, Fleetwood Historical Society and Fleetwood Senior Citizens. A 40 year member of the Lions Club, in 1994 he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow – Award from Lion’s Club International. Woody was a past board member of Tarsus Manor Inc., Fleetwood. He had a great interest in photography and belonged to area photo clubs. Elwood had worked at the former Prestolite Corporation, Reading retiring after 34 years. Elwood is survived by his sister Shirley (Rothenberger) O’Boyle of Fleetwood. Also nieces Sheryl_L. Stamm, Linda Rothenberger, Carol Morgan and nephews Gary Rothenberger, David Rothenberger, Gordon Rothenberger and Steve Rothenberger. Elwood was preceded in death by brothers Raymond Rothenberger,Eugene Rothenberger, Harold Rothenberger and nieces Jean Stiely and Cynthia Boyer. The family would like to acknowledge Eva Thompson of Careing Hospice for her concern and attention to Elwood. A viewing will be Thursday November 7th from 11:00AM to 12:00 noon at Mae A. Stump Funeral Home, Inc., 117 West Main Street, Fleetwood. Followed by a funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Elwood’s name to Emmanuel united Methodist Church, 26 West Washington Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Online condolences can be made at www.maestumpfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019