Elwood J. Sanders, 92, passed away Wednesday, November 22, 2019, at Lehigh Commons Assisted Living, Macungie, Pa., where he had been a resident since January. He was the husband of the late Louise M. (Billman) Sanders, who died in 1999. He was born in West Wyomissing in the home of his parents, the late Warren W. and Florence P. (Naftzinger) Sanders. “Woody” served in WWII as a Hospital Apprentice First Class and Pharmacists Mate Third Class. He was discharged in 1946 and entered the Master Blacksmith Apprentice program of the Reading Railroad. He married his beloved “Billy” in 1947. They celebrated 51 years together before her death. He received his diploma from Reading High School in 1949. He was certified as a Master Blacksmith with the Reading Company in 1951. When he left the Reading Company in 1967 for employment with the Metropolitan Electric Company, he was the last Master Blacksmith employed by the Reading Company. He retired in 1989. He was a life member of the Richland American Legion Post #880. He was a member of Grace (Alsace) United Church of Christ, Hyde Park, where he served on the cemetery board, Elwood is survived by two sons, Mark A., husband of Deborah (Rogers) Sanders; and the Rev. Scott M., husband of Kathy (Linderman) Sanders; five grandsons: Eric, Adam, Matthew, Nathan and Noah; and six great-grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents, “Woody” was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn J. Rodolff. Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Grace (Alsace) United Church of Christ 2155 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the church. Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Woody’s memory may be made to Richland American Legion Post 880, 8 W New St, Richland, PA 17087.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019