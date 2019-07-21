Emeline (Keppley) Schutt (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emeline (Keppley) Schutt.
Service Information
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-4160
Obituary
Send Flowers


Emeline B. Schutt, 93, of Leesport, passed away on Tuesday, July 16th, at Berks Heim Nursing Home, Bern Twp.

Emeline was born in Reading on January 6, 1926, a daughter of the late Sallie M. (Rank) and Edwin G. Keppley and was the widow of Robert A. Schutt. She worked as a sales clerk at Boscov's.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.