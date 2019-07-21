Emeline B. Schutt, 93, of Leesport, passed away on Tuesday, July 16th, at Berks Heim Nursing Home, Bern Twp.

Emeline was born in Reading on January 6, 1926, a daughter of the late Sallie M. (Rank) and Edwin G. Keppley and was the widow of Robert A. Schutt. She worked as a sales clerk at Boscov's.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



