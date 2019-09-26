|
Emerson F. Harding, 94, of Allentown, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
He was born January 13, 1925, in
Mohnton, Pa., son of the late Paul and
Debbie Harding. Emerson was a graduate of Westminster Choir College, Princeton, N.J., and dedicated his life to 72 years of being a church organist and choir
director. Some of his former students are still actively
pursuing music as a lifetime profession. Emerson was a student of Virgil Fox, of Riverside Church in New York. The churches Emerson served were: Calvary Methodist,
1944-48, Mohnton; St. John's Lutheran, 1949-53,
Boyertown; St. Paul's Lutheran, 1954-76, Allentown; St. John's Lutheran, 1977-78, Nazareth; St. Michael's-Nativity Lutheran, 2002-16, Allentown; and Rosemont Lutheran, 2011-15, Bethlehem. Emerson was a longtime member of the American Guild of Organists and dean of the Lehigh Valley AGO Chapter when it hosted the Eastern Chapter of the AGO in the Lehigh Valley area. He was also a member of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Synod, Worship and
Music Committee, which sponsored monthly music
workshops for organists and choir directors of Northeast Pennsylvania. Emerson taught private lessons for many years until the 1990s.
Survivors: He is survived by his longtime friend, Donald Gehman, of 64 years; many nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; and his sister, Ruth N. Arnoldin. He was predeceased by two brothers, the Rev. Warren S. Harding and the Rev. Marvin L. Harding.
Services: 11:00 a.m., Monday, Rosemont Lutheran Church, 1705 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Call 10:30-11:00 a.m., Monday, in the church. Interment will be at the Schoenersville Cemetery on Airport Road.
Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home Inc., www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions may be made to Rosemont Lutheran Church or the Fresenius Kidney Care, 2014 City Line Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017.