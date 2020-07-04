Emidio Soltysik

1/1
Emidio (Mimi) M. Soltysik Emidio (Mimi) M. Soltysik, 45, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away surrounded by his wife, mother and brother on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in his home. Born September 30, 1974 in Reading, PA, he was the son of Mark S. and Beverly M. (Camilli) Soltysik. His loving wife and partner of 13 1/2 years is Lynn M. Lomibao. Mimi was a 1992 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Troy University, Troy, Alabama and Master of Public Administration from California State University, Northridge, CA. At the time of his passing, Mimi was employed by The Maggie Phair Institute as a political educator. Mimi was a devoted activist for human rights, a lover of great music and the best dad ever to his cats Scottie and Freyja. His love for his wife and family was evident in his everyday life. Mimi is survived by his grandmother Rosalie (Barbitta) Camilli, grandfather Bronislaw Soltysik, parents, wife, brother Steven M. Soltysik, and beloved niece Genevieve T. Soltysik, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandmother, BettyAnn (Karbel) Camilli, grandfather Emidio J. Camilli and grandmother Genevieve T. (Guziejewksi) Soltysik. Memorial services will be held privately by the family. Online condolences may be offered at Gates, Kingsley & Gates Smith Salsbury Funeral Directors, Culver City, CA. dignitymemorial.com

