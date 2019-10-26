|
Emilia L. “Milcha” Hartman, 95, of Millmont, passed away October 24, 2019, in Wyomissing Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, where she was a guest since October 3. She was the wife of the late Jacob F. Hartman, who passed away September 6, 2006. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Bylina) Wawrzonek. She was a seamer for the former Berkshire Knitting Mill. Milcha was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church. She sang in the church choir and assisted Father by singing at weddings and funerals. She is predeceased by her sisters: Helen Cyran, Stella Freeman, Ella Ciesinski, Marie Urban, Virginia Way and Florence Schlippert. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relative and friends may call at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Thursday, October 31, 2019, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. followed by her Wake Service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stephen’s Polish National Catholic Church, 20 St. Stephen’s Church Lane, Cumru Township at 2:00 p.m. The Very Reverend Donald E. Wunderlich is the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Stephen’s PNC Church Cemetery, Kenhorst. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019