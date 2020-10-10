Emilia Santina Maressa Emilia Santina Maressa, 22, of Mohrsville, has peacefully entered Heaven into God’s loving arms. Our precious Baby Em entered eternal salvation at home, surrounded by her family on October 5, 2020. Emily had the heart of an angel and a smile as bright as the sun. She is irreplaceable and is missed every second she is not with us. Our circle will never be complete until we meet again. Born January 17, 1998 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Reading, Pa., to Santino and Tara Maressa, her beloved parents. She will be deeply missed by her sisters, Elizabeth and Sabrina, and her niece Paisley Maressa. Emilia’s brother Michael and Grandfather, James D. Jury predeceased her and welcomed her into Heaven. Emilia is also survived by her Paternal Grandparents, Paolo and Antonietta Maressa, Maternal Grandmother, Mrs. Karin B. Jury, Uncle Doug, Aunt Lee, Zia Silvia, Zio Renato, Zio Tony, Cousins Kevin, Christina, Joey, Frankie, Elisa, Daniella, and many more loved ones here on this earth. Her niece Paisley was officially awarded the title of “my best friend forever” and brought daily joy and happiness to her life. Emmi treasured her time with Paisley and spent every available moment with her teaching, reading and playing, laughing everyday. Our Baby Em loved nobody more in life than her Mom, she was the sunshine to her life and wanted nothing more than to be just like her. Emmi spent every night drinking hot tea with her Mom and talking about life and what is yet to come. Heaven has gained the most glorious angel; she is the sister that completed our forever lasting circle. The 3 sisters were best friends, rarely seen apart, doing and sharing everything together since birth. Emily and her sisters were born one year apart. The moment we became three sisters our endless love had begun. We spent every waking minute together, watching Mom’s every move, playing barbies, having dance parties, spending hundreds of hours on webkinz and sims, and always falling asleep in Mom and Dad’s bed. The memories we have of holidays, playing, school, vacations, our yearly girl’s week at the shore, Knoebels cabin, riding your favorite roller coaster the Pheonix!, proms, watching tv, hanging out in our bedrooms, making crazy snacks at night, doing each others hair, watching each other learn to drive, riding the golf cart, and family time will forever be treasured as we think of those bittersweet memories, smiling and remembering our happy days. Emily has always been the sister of comfort, kindness, and pure love. She is what made us complete. We will never have a day the same without you Emmi, but you will forever be apart of us, the three of us against the world! Emmi has the warmest heart, she loved her yorkie Bentley so much, we call him “Emmi’s Benny”. Emmi would do anything for her family, to comfort, to cry, to be present, to love. She is a bright shining light in all lives that were lucky enough to know her. Emily worked at Tony’s Family Restaurant where she loved spending time with her family and became close to many of the patrons. She often spoke of Kathleen, who embraced Emmi with love and support during their treasured conversations. Emily practiced the Baptist faith and is a saved Christian, now home with God who she spoke to daily about her thoughts, feelings, and dreams. She enjoyed her early years with her sisters as a Little Lamb at Eplers Church where she met and was loved by Mrs. Lash and her family, graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School, attended RACC and Millersville University and was an honor student in the Nursing program. Emily’s goal was to become a nurse, working in the O.R. or as a mental health practitioner. Our heartfelt love and thank you to our Pastor Mike Collingwood and wife Kathy, of Bible Believer’s Baptist Church, who provide God’s word to the Maressa family. We cant wait until that blessed day when we are all together again! Wait for us with your baby blankie that you always have with you, (our family secret), “Your my best!”. Until that glorious day Emmi, together in our hearts! A visitation with the family for personal friends and family will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport, with a memorial service for Emilia to follow by Pastor Mike Collingwood. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
