Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emilie Kneeream
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emilie (Koeberich) Kneeream

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emilie (Koeberich) Kneeream Obituary

Emilie Kneeream, age 95, of Oley passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in

Phoenixville Hospital, Season's hospice unit.

Emilie was born in Landshut, Germany to the late Emilie Wackerbauer Koeberich and Karl Koeberich.

Emilie was preceded in death by brother, Karl Koeberich, of Germany; husbands, Lindsey Moyer and Paul Kneeream; and longtime companion, William Mundell.

Emilie is survived by one son, Roland Koeberich, of Birdsboro; granddaughter, Andrea Christman, wife of

Thomas D. Christman, of Oley; and great-grandchildren, Bethany Ostrum, wife of Jason Ostrum and; Patricia Rick, wife of Robert Rick; and one sister, Edeltraud Hadley of Tampa, Fla.

Emilie worked for Ludens candy factory in the traffic

department for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening and attending events at the Evergreen German club and Leiderkranz. She will be missed by all.

Services will be private.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emilie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.