Emilie Kneeream, age 95, of Oley passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in
Phoenixville Hospital, Season's hospice unit.
Emilie was born in Landshut, Germany to the late Emilie Wackerbauer Koeberich and Karl Koeberich.
Emilie was preceded in death by brother, Karl Koeberich, of Germany; husbands, Lindsey Moyer and Paul Kneeream; and longtime companion, William Mundell.
Emilie is survived by one son, Roland Koeberich, of Birdsboro; granddaughter, Andrea Christman, wife of
Thomas D. Christman, of Oley; and great-grandchildren, Bethany Ostrum, wife of Jason Ostrum and; Patricia Rick, wife of Robert Rick; and one sister, Edeltraud Hadley of Tampa, Fla.
Emilie worked for Ludens candy factory in the traffic
department for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening and attending events at the Evergreen German club and Leiderkranz. She will be missed by all.
Services will be private.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 13, 2019